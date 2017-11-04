16:24

US resolution on chemical attack in Syria permits use of military power

Almaty. November 3. KazTAG - The US resolution on chemical attack in Syria developed for the UN permits application of military power, reports TASS news agency."Russia and the US brought the controversial draft resolutions to the UN security council about application of the term of authority of joint mechanism of organization banning chemical weapons and investigation of chemical attacks in Syria. The text, presented by the US delegation, contains threat of taking measures under the chapter VII of UN statute (permits sanctions and military force-KazTAG) for attacks with application of poisoning substances," reads the message.Two documents prescribe extension of the mandate of investigation commission for different terms: Russia- until May 16 2018, American- for 24 months since the moment of resolution adoption.